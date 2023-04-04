The Golden State Warriors (41-38) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK. The point total is 242.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -8.5 242.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 242.5 points in 23 of 79 games this season.
  • Oklahoma City has a 234.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Oklahoma City has gone 45-33-0 ATS this season.
  • The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Oklahoma City has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 27 34.2% 118.2 235.7 117.5 234.1 233.4
Thunder 23 29.1% 117.5 235.7 116.6 234.1 230.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has covered the spread once, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Thunder have gone over the total five times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.550, 22-17-0 record) than on the road (.590, 23-16-0).
  • The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are equal to what the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.5 points, Oklahoma City is 26-9 against the spread and 26-10 overall.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 36-43 7-8 43-36
Thunder 45-33 9-3 44-35

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Thunder
118.2
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
28-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-9
32-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-10
117.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
29-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-12
32-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15

