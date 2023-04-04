The Golden State Warriors (41-38) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) on April 4, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TV: Bally Sports

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 24-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Thunder are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are equal to what the Warriors give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 26-10 when it scores more than 117.5 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder are better offensively, scoring 121 points per game, compared to 113.8 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 116 points per game at home, and 117.2 on the road.

In 2022-23 Oklahoma City is giving up 1.2 fewer points per game at home (116) than on the road (117.2).

The Thunder pick up 1.8 more assists per game at home (25.2) than away (23.4).

