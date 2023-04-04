Thunder vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (41-38) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-8)
|242.5
|-340
|+280
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-8.5)
|242.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-8)
|242.5
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Warriors (-7.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have a +59 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 117.5 (22nd in the NBA).
- The Thunder score 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in league) for a +69 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 235.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 234.1 points per game combined, 8.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State has compiled a 35-42-2 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+100000
|+50000
|+700
|Warriors
|+1400
|+550
|-
