The Golden State Warriors (41-38) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) as 8-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Thunder 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 8)

Thunder (+ 8) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



The Warriors (36-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 45.6% of the time, 11.4% less often than the Thunder (45-33-1) this year.

As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 8-3-1 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Golden State racks up as an 8-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Golden State does it more often (54.4% of the time) than Oklahoma City (53.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 34-21, a better record than the Thunder have posted (22-29) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

On offense, Oklahoma City is the fifth-best team in the league (117.5 points per game). Defensively, it is 21st (116.6 points allowed per game).

This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.3 per game.

The Thunder make 12.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 14th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

Oklahoma City takes 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 63.3% of its shots, with 71.9% of its makes coming from there.

