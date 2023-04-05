After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Witt Jr. had 150 total hits while slugging .428.
  • Witt Jr. got a hit in 70.7% of his 150 games last season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.
  • He went yard in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (19 of 150), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.3% of his games a year ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He scored in 65 of 150 games last year (43.3%), including 17 multi-run games (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.288 AVG .223
.339 OBP .257
.463 SLG .397
29 XBH 28
8 HR 12
40 RBI 40
49/20 K/BB 86/12
21 SB 9
Home Away
75 GP 75
54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%)
8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Manoah (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
