On Wednesday, Hunter Dozier (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

  • Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Dozier picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).
  • He homered in 12 of 129 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 of 129 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 39 of 129 games last year (30.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 60
.258 AVG .214
.298 OBP .286
.403 SLG .371
22 XBH 20
5 HR 7
19 RBI 22
61/13 K/BB 64/21
2 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 61
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%)
15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
