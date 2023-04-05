On Wednesday, Hunter Dozier (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Dozier picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).

He homered in 12 of 129 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 of 129 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 39 of 129 games last year (30.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 60 .258 AVG .214 .298 OBP .286 .403 SLG .371 22 XBH 20 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 61/13 K/BB 64/21 2 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 61 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%) 15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)