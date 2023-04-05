On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

  • Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
  • Lopez got a hit 72 times last year in 141 games (51.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (16.3%).
  • Including all 141 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Lopez drove in a run in 19 of 141 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 34.0% of his 141 games last season, he scored a run (48 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (2.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 67
.242 AVG .218
.291 OBP .275
.309 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
0 HR 0
11 RBI 9
31/13 K/BB 32/16
7 SB 6
Home Away
69 GP 72
36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%)
25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.