After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .167 with two doubles and two walks.

Diaz has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Diaz has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings