Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In six of nine games a year ago, Tovar had a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- Logging a trip to the plate in nine games last season, he hit one homer.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- The Nationals will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
