The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Dozier reached base via a hit in 71 of 129 games last season (55.0%), including multiple hits in 20.2% of those games (26 of them).

In 12 of 129 games last year, he left the yard (9.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 of 129 games last year (22.5%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (7.8%).

He touched home plate in 30.2% of his 129 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (eight).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 60 .258 AVG .214 .298 OBP .286 .403 SLG .371 22 XBH 20 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 61/13 K/BB 64/21 2 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 61 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%) 15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

