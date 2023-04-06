The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

  • Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Dozier reached base via a hit in 71 of 129 games last season (55.0%), including multiple hits in 20.2% of those games (26 of them).
  • In 12 of 129 games last year, he left the yard (9.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 of 129 games last year (22.5%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (7.8%).
  • He touched home plate in 30.2% of his 129 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (eight).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 60
.258 AVG .214
.298 OBP .286
.403 SLG .371
22 XBH 20
5 HR 7
19 RBI 22
61/13 K/BB 64/21
2 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 61
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%)
15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
