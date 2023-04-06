Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)
- Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Dozier reached base via a hit in 71 of 129 games last season (55.0%), including multiple hits in 20.2% of those games (26 of them).
- In 12 of 129 games last year, he left the yard (9.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 of 129 games last year (22.5%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (7.8%).
- He touched home plate in 30.2% of his 129 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (eight).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.258
|AVG
|.214
|.298
|OBP
|.286
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|61/13
|K/BB
|64/21
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (54.1%)
|15 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.0%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Gausman (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.