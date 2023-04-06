Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Bryant enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Bryant has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this season.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 2.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
