After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 45.5% of his 44 games last season, Eaton picked up a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 44 games last season, he hit only one homer.
  • In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
