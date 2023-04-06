Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)
- Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 19 of 49 games last season (38.8%) Pratto had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (14.3%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 49 games he played in last season, he went yard in six of them (12.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.5% of his 49 games a year ago, Pratto drove in a run (12 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (12.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 14 of 49 games last season (28.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (three times).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.205
|AVG
|.163
|.309
|OBP
|.230
|.410
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|7
|27/12
|K/BB
|39/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (29.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.7%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
