When the (1-5) match up with the (2-4) at Coors Field on Thursday, April 6 at 4:10 PM ET, Josiah Gray will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

The Nationals are listed as +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rockies (-155). The game's total is listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rockies' matchup against the Nationals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Nationals with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will C.J. Cron get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Rockies have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.