(1-4) will go head to head against the (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, April 6 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 2 strikeouts, Jordan Lyles will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (0-1, 0.00 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-1, 1.69 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Blue Jays were favored 133 times and won 78, or 58.6%, of those games.

Last season, the Blue Jays won 20 of their 36 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

Toronto has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays hit 98 homers on the road last season (1.2 per game).

Toronto averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .428 away from home.

The Royals were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Royals won five of 33 games when listed as at least +170 on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals had a .399 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

