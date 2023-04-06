Two sliding squads square off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Thunder will look to halt a three-game losing run versus the Jazz, losers of three consecutive games.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Thunder (-7) 239.5 -265 +225
BetMGM Thunder (-6.5) 239.5 -275 +220
PointsBet Thunder (-7) 239.5 -278 +220
Tipico Thunder (-6.5) - -250 +210

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Thunder score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +58 scoring differential overall.
  • The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 118 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential.
  • These teams are scoring 234.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams allow a combined 234.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Oklahoma City has compiled a 44-34-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Utah has compiled a 45-33-1 record against the spread this year.

Thunder and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Thunder +100000 +60000 +850
Jazz +100000 +90000 -

