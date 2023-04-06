The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -6.5 239.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 29 times.

Oklahoma City has an average total of 234.4 in its contests this year, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder's ATS record is 45-34-0 this season.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its six games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 73.3% chance to win.

Thunder vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 29 36.2% 117.6 234.9 116.8 234.8 230.8 Jazz 31 39.2% 117.3 234.9 118 234.8 231.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Over their last 10 contests, the Thunder have one win against the spread, and are 4-6 overall.

Five of Thunder's past 10 games have hit the over.

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-17-0) than it has at home (22-17-0).

The Thunder average just 0.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Jazz give up (118).

Oklahoma City has a 25-8 record against the spread and a 24-10 record overall when scoring more than 118 points.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Thunder and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-34 4-4 45-35 Jazz 46-33 16-5 47-32

Thunder vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Jazz 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 25-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-10 24-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-12 116.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 29-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-12 27-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-16

