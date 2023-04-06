The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Utah Jazz (36-43), who have lost three straight as well.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma City is 23-14 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Thunder put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Jazz allow (118).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 118 points, it is 24-10.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Thunder are putting up 6.9 more points per game (121) than they are when playing on the road (114.1).

Defensively Oklahoma City has been better at home this year, allowing 116 points per game, compared to 117.6 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Thunder Injuries