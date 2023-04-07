After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has a double while hitting .190.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Gore (1-0) starts for the Nationals, his second this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.