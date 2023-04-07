Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Bryant is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Bryant has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.