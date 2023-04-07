Kris Bryant -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Bryant is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Bryant has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Bryant has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings