Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)
- Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Isbel had a hit in 39 of 105 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In five of 105 games last year, he homered (4.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 of 105 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 24.8% of his games last year (26 of 105), he scored at least one run, and in five (4.8%) he scored more than once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.154
|.291
|OBP
|.231
|.414
|SLG
|.248
|13
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/5
|K/BB
|40/11
|8
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|25 (46.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (27.5%)
|10 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.8%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (17.6%)
|3 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (17.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
