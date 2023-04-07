Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

  • Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Isbel had a hit in 39 of 105 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • In five of 105 games last year, he homered (4.8%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 of 105 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 24.8% of his games last year (26 of 105), he scored at least one run, and in five (4.8%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 38
.257 AVG .154
.291 OBP .231
.414 SLG .248
13 XBH 6
3 HR 2
14 RBI 14
35/5 K/BB 40/11
8 SB 1
Home Away
54 GP 51
25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%)
10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%)
3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
