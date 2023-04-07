Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy -- 3-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)
- Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Duffy had a hit 38 times last year in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- He hit a long ball in two of 77 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy picked up an RBI in 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 14.3% of his games last season (11 of 77), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.9%).
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.211
|.346
|OBP
|.265
|.345
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|24 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
