When the (1-6) take on the (3-4) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET, MacKenzie Gore will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The favored Rockies have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-1, 15.43 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have come away with one win in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+135) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

