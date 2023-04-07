On Friday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza has a double while hitting .208.

This year, Daza has tallied at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Daza has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings