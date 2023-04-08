Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .321 with a double and a home run.
- Montero has picked up a hit in five of seven games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Montero has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Nationals will look to Williams (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
