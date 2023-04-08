Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has two doubles while batting .200.
- Tovar has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals will look to Williams (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
