Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-5 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
- Profar picked up at least one hit 103 times last season in 164 games played (62.8%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (22.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games last year (41 of 164), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- In 42.1% of his games last season (69 of 164), he scored at least one run, and in 16 (9.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Williams (0-1) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
