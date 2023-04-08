Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.838) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- Bryant enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
