The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.838) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

Bryant enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.

Bryant has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit twice.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

