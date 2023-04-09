On Sunday, Edward Olivares (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .278 with a double, a home run and a walk.

This year, Olivares has posted at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

