Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Edward Olivares (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .278 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- This year, Olivares has posted at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.57 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- DeSclafani (1-0) starts for the Giants, his second this season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
