Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.

In 39.1% of his 133 games last season, Bradley had a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (four of 133), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bradley drove in a run in 23 games last year out of 133 (17.3%), including multiple RBIs in 6.8% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

He scored in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 58 GP 57 .256 AVG .153 .290 OBP .224 .405 SLG .222 18 XBH 10 3 HR 1 19 RBI 19 34/8 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 1 Home Away 64 GP 69 32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

