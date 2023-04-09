On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) play the Utah Jazz (37-44) at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (19th in the NBA).

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 234.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 234.5 points per game combined, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Utah has won 46 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +700 -1587 Jazz - - -

