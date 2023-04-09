After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .172 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Melendez has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

