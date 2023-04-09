Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has a triple and three walks while hitting .154.
  • Twice in seven games this year, Lopez has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Lopez has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.