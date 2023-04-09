The Denver Nuggets (52-29) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ALT and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -3.5 231.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 34 of 81 games this season.
  • Denver's matchups this season have a 228.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Denver has compiled a 44-37-0 record against the spread.
  • The Nuggets have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Denver has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Nuggets Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 52 64.2% 121.0 236.9 118.2 230.9 236.1
Nuggets 34 42% 115.9 236.9 112.7 230.9 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.
  • This year, Denver is 24-16-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
  • The Nuggets put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (118.2).
  • Denver is 27-10 against the spread and 33-4 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 45-36 21-19 40-41
Nuggets 44-37 8-4 38-43

Nuggets vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Nuggets
121.0
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
40-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-10
45-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-4
118.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-22
28-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 47-14

