The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

This season, Denver has a 38-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow to opponents.

Denver has put together a 33-4 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average more points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (112.2), and also give up fewer points at home (110) than away (115.3).

The Nuggets collect 2.1 more assists per game at home (30) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries