How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- This season, Denver has a 38-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 115.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 33-4 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average more points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (112.2), and also give up fewer points at home (110) than away (115.3).
- Denver gives up 110 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.
- The Nuggets collect 2.1 more assists per game at home (30) than away (27.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bruce Brown
|Out
|Knee
