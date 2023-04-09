Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
