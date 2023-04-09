Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Oklahoma City is 29-19 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

Oklahoma City is 30-20 when it scores more than 113 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average more points per game at home (121) than on the road (114.1), and also concede fewer points at home (116) than away (117.1).

In 2022-23 Oklahoma City is giving up 1.1 fewer points per game at home (116) than on the road (117.1).

The Thunder pick up 1.7 more assists per game at home (25.2) than away (23.5).

Thunder Injuries