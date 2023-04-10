After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has two home runs and three walks while batting .143.
  • This season, Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to Heaney (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
