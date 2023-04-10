Brad Keller Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Brad Keller -- -for- in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.
Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)
- Keller hit .000 with .
- Keller failed to get a hit in any of his 35 games a year ago.
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
- He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last year.
Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Heaney (0-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
