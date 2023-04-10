Elehuris Montero -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .313.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his nine games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.78).
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, one per game).
  • Matz (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
