Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .100 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Reyes has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Heaney (0-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
