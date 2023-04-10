After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier has a walk while batting .120.
  • Dozier has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Dozier has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
