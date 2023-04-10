After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier has a walk while batting .120.

Dozier has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Dozier has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings