Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier has a walk while batting .120.
- Dozier has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Dozier has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
