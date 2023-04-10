Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .118 with three walks.
  • Bradley has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
  • Bradley has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Heaney (0-1) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.