Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (5-4) and Kansas City Royals (3-7) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on April 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (0-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (0-2) will get the nod for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 7, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 2.7 runs per game (27 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Royals Schedule