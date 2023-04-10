On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by eight hits.
  • Pasquantino enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
  • Pasquantino has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Pasquantino has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will look to Heaney (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
