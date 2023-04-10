After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .297 with three doubles.
  • Daza has gotten a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (44.4%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Daza has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Matz (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
