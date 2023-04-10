After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .297 with three doubles.

Daza has gotten a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (44.4%).

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Daza has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

