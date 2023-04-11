Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .273.
- In four of seven games this year (57.1%), Olivares has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.