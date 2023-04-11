The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Montero has had a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Montero has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings