Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .100 with two home runs and three walks.
- Reyes has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Reyes has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- deGrom (1-0) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
