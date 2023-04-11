Harold Castro -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Castro reached base via a hit in 71 of 120 games last season (59.2%), including multiple hits in 22.5% of those games (27 of them).

He homered in six of 120 games in 2022 (5.0%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Castro picked up an RBI in 28 of 120 games last year (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of them (11.7%).

He came around to score 31 times in 120 games (25.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 59 .295 AVG .249 .321 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 2 HR 5 21 RBI 26 34/7 K/BB 45/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 60 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%) 19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%) 13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)